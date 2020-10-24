Hyderabad toddler secures name in two Records for sharp memory

Hyderabad: A toddler from Hyderabad has earned laurels for his sharp memory and has secured his name in the India Book of Records as well as Bravo International Book of World Records.

He has now been nominated for another award. The Global Kids Achievers Award 2020. At the tender age of two years and eleven months, Devaansh Surpur can recognize deities, car logos, colours, all the letters of the English alphabet, domestic animals, wild animals, professions, body parts, flags, fruits, home appliances, among many other things.

Speaking to ANI, Swathi Surpur, Devaansh’s mother said that when children of his age were busy learning nursery rhymes her son was able to name countries by looking at their flags.

“Devaansh’s abilities have not only given him recognition locally, but his name has spread far and wide. Not only has he attained global recognition but also has been certified by the prestigious Bravo International Book of World Records. When children of his age are busy learning nursery rhymes or listening to lullabies, Devaansh can identify diverse images of colours, animals, flag, fruits, shapes and electronic home appliances, she said.

The toddler’s father recalled how his wife noticed that their child could recognise deities by looking at their images, and encouraged the child in his interests.

“His talent was first spotted by his mother when she saw him identifying images of different Gods with ease. At various instances, he was asked to recall the names of deities and every time he did it. I believe that we should always inspire instead of controlling a child.

We always encourage Devaansh to feel excited about his own interests. This will help him to develop a sense of pride and self-confidence,” said Sudhindra Surpur, the toddler’s father.

