Hyderabad: Tolichowki PSK resumes operations

Hyderabad: Tolichowki Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) resumed operations on Monday.

It may be mentioned that the PSK remained closed for around 40 days.

50 percent capacity

Dr. E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Regional Passport Officer said that the center works with 50 percent capacity.

However, 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) will continue to remain closed.

Other PSKs in Hyderabad located at Begumpet and Ameerpet had already started their operations.

Precautionary measures

All precautionary measures such as sanitization of premises, physical distancing norms etc., are being taken at the centers

It may be mentioned that all PSKs in the State were closed in the month of March amid lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Services offered at PSKs

At PSKs various services are offered including,

Ordinary Passport Diplomatic/Official passport Police Clearance Certificate etc.,

