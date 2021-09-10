Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej injured in road accident

Hyderabad: Tollywood hero and megastar Chiranjeevi’s nephew, Sai Dharam Tej, was injured in a road accident.

He was ridng a sports bike on Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 Cable Bridge during which he accidentally fell down near mindspace junction.

Dharam Tej, became unconscious, was rushed to Medicare Hospital and after first aid he was shifted to Apollo hospitals.

According to the doctor’s finding, the actor sustained serious injuries and his collar bone was fractured, his right eye, chest and abdomen also had sustained sof tissue injuries.

He is admitted in the hospital and undergoing treatment. In the recent times Sai Dharam purchased the sports bike and on Friday night he came to Cable bridge.