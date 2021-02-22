Hyderabad: Tomato prices fall heavily, farmers facing huge loss

Hyderabad: The twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad are witnessing a sharp drop in the prices of tomatoes. The continuous supply of more stocks has resulted in the crashing of the prices.

It has been reported that the fall in tomato price will continue for the next month too.

The price of tomatoes is Rs.10-15 per kg in Hyderabad. However, it is likely to drop to Rs.6-8 per kg soon.

Hyderabad city of Telangana not only gets tomatoes from surrounding districts but also from neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka and for the past week around 120-150 of trucks laden with tomatoes has arrived in the city.

The agriculture ministry officials said the prices of tomatoes are likely to fall further with more arrivals from neighboring states. The farmers are worried that with surplus supplies of tomatoes to the Hyderabad city, they could be facing a huge loss and they could not even meet the transport charges.

This was the same situation faced by the farmers four months back with the arrival of tomatoes not only from surrounding districts but also from neighboring states.

The farmers have sought agriculture ministry officials’ intervention in fixing the prices of tomatoes at a reasonable rate so that they do not have to bear the loss and also to support them in the transportation of the agricultural produce.