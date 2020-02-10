Hyderabad tourist spots to be cleaned up soon

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Known for its historic buildings and structures that attract a large number of tourists, Hyderabad is set to focus on its aim to provide these tourists with cleaner tourism.

This initiative has been undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to maintain the tourist spots in a spick and span manner.

Under this project, the municipal corporation together with other agencies is responsible for sanitations at places like Charminar, Secunderabad Railway Station, Mecca Masjid, High Court and Salarjung Museum.

Ixora Corporate Services Private Limited has taken up sanitation work at Charminar and few other locations. Nearly 100 laborers work round the clock in three shifts with each shift comprising of 45 workers. Eight machines, including auto scrubbers, jet washers and mechanised sweepers are being used for cleaning and washing the premises around the monuments.

The initiative calls for more agencies to carry on the same work at other tourist places in the city.

The project is divided into nine packages from Paigah Tombs to Secunderabad Railway Station and Mahankali Temple covering all major tourist spots in between.

They will have to upkeep and maintain public toilet facilities in the assigned area and if required new toilets will have to be set up after seeking prior approval from the civic body, the GHMC official added.

Apart from sweeping the roads, cleaning the sidewalks, the agencies will have to collect garbage from establishments and houses facing the assigned road stretch on both the sides, said a senior official from GHMC.