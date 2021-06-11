Hyderabad: TPCC holds protest against fuel prices hike

Hyderabad: In line with the nationwide protest called by the Congress party against the spiraling prices of petrol and diesel hit record prices, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Friday held protests at the petrol pump stations across the state.

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy along with party leaders participated in a protest near Secretariat petrol pump against hike in petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam said that the petrol price has reached Rs 100, for the first time in the BJP regime. He said the petrol, diesel and gas prices were increasing in India when its prices declined in international markets.

He said that an LPG gas cylinder was priced Rs 400 in 2014, but now costs Rs 860. “It shows how the central government is looting the money from the people,” he said. He demanded the reduction of prices of petrol, diesel and gas immediately.

Former minister Ponnala Laxmaiah, Anjan Kumar Yadav, AICC spokespersons Sravan Dasoju, participated in the protest.

Dasoju Sravan and other Congress leaders at the protest.

In a innovative way to protest, youth Congress activists threw a motor bike into the Hussain Sagar lake from Tank Bund.

Youth Congress activists throwing a motor bike into Tank Bund as part of their protest against hike in petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad on Friday. pic.twitter.com/bp1y8sWFMi — R V K Rao (@RVKRao2) June 11, 2021

TPCC working president Revanth Reddy also led a party protest at Bharat petrol pump in Ghatkesar.

“While millions of people have been losing their jobs since last year due to COVID-19, the fuel prices have increased by over Rs 25 in the past ten months. With this rise, the prices of daily necessities have become unaffordable to the common man. Poor people are being robbed, while they have to be helped during this crisis period,” Revanth said.