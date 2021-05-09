Hyderabad: Traders may impose self-lockdown

Hyderabad: In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, the traders in the city are considering the option of self-imposed lockdown. Some of the traders have already closed their shops and decided to resume the business only after normalcy prevails in the city.

The traders say that it is better to close shops and stay at home as the cost of COVID-19 treatment is more than the income generated from the business.

A trader from the Malakpet area said it is better to close down the business rather than waiting for tragedy to happen. Similar views were also expressed by other traders.