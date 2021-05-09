Hyderabad: Traders may impose self-lockdown

By News Desk|   Updated: 9th May 2021 1:06 pm IST
lockdown
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, the traders in the city are considering the option of self-imposed lockdown. Some of the traders have already closed their shops and decided to resume the business only after normalcy prevails in the city.

The traders say that it is better to close shops and stay at home as the cost of COVID-19 treatment is more than the income generated from the business.

A trader from the Malakpet area said it is better to close down the business rather than waiting for tragedy to happen. Similar views were also expressed by other traders.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button