Hyderabad: Traders unhappy over sudden lockdown, heavy losses feared

Hyderabad: The city traders are unhappy over the Telangana government’s sudden decision to impose lockdown. The government reiterated time and again that the pandemic situation in the state is under control and that there is no intention to impose lockdown.

Owing to the state government’s continuous assurances, the traders procured new stock for Eid-al-Fitr and the forthcoming marriage season. Due to the sudden imposition of the lockdown, they are likely to suffer heavy financial losses.

According to the traders the state government assured till few hours prior to the night curfew that no curfew or lockdown shall be imposed in the state. Nevertheless, a sudden night curfew was declared.

Then the Chief Secretary and the Health officials were stating that the situation is under control and the state government is taking various steps to control the Covid-19 surge and that no lockdown shall be imposed.

Even the Chief Minister reiterated that there is no need for lockdown or day curfew. After the Chief Minister’s office clarification, the traders procured fresh stock with a view that the state government is taking necessary steps to curb pandemic and that no lockdown shall be imposed.

But the state government’s sudden U-turn on its earlier assurances disoriented the trading community.

The cloth and shoes merchants said that they have purchased millions of rupees of fresh stock hoping for a bumper sale. But due to the sudden declaration of lockdown these traders are likely to incur heavy financial losses.