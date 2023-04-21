Hyderabad: Traffic advisory for Eid Al-Fitr prayers

Hyderabad: The traffic police of Hyderabad issued an advisory for Eid ul-Fitr prayers, which will be observed on either Saturday or Sunday, at Mir Alam Eidgah and Hockey Grounds at Masab Tank. Restrictions or diversions will be in effect from 8 am to 11:30 am.

Mir Alam Tank Idgah:

The vehicular traffic (Namazees) from Puranapul, Kamatipura and Kishanbagh for prayers, will be permitted through Bahadurpura crossroads from 8 am to 11:30 am.

General vehicular traffic will be allowed towards Eidgah and will be diverted to Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul, among other locations, during the time of prayer.

Similarly, general vehicular traffic will be diverted at the Danamma Huts crossroads toward Shastripuram, NS Kunta, and other destinations.

Vehicles will be diverted towards Kalapather L&O police station towards Mochi Colony, Bahadurpura, Shamsheergunj, and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

During the entire Eid congregation, heavy four-wheeler vehicles including RTC buses from Puranapul towards Bahadurpura will be directed at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiyaguda and the city college side until crowds disperse.

From Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar and Mailardevpally, vehicles will be directed at Armaghar Junction towards Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar or Mailardevpally till the congregation disseminates.

Hockey Ground, Masab Tank:

At Hockey Ground, Masab Tank, namaz will be offered under the junction flyover. In the meantime, no vehicular traffic will be allowed under the flyover. Traffic will be allowed only for commuting on the flyover from the Mehdipatnam side and Lakdikapul, between 7 am to 10 am.

Ayodhya Junction, Khairtabad, RTA Office, Khairtabad, Taj Krishna Hotel, and other locations will be used to divert traffic coming from Mehdipatnam toward Road No 1, Banjara Hills via Masab Tank. At Ayodhya Junction, traffic heading toward Nirankari, Khairtabad, VV Statue, Khairtabad RTA Office, and Taj Krishna Hotel will be diverted from Lakdi-ka-pul toward Masab Tank and Road No 1/12 Banjara Hills via Masab Tank.

Until prayers are over, traffic will not be permitted to travel toward Road No. 1, Banjara Hills, from below the Masab Tank flyover.

Traffic coming from Road 12 Banjara Hills will not be permitted to travel toward Masab Tank. Vehicles from NFCL Junction, Punjagutta will be diverted to the Taj Krishna Hotel in the direction of Errum Manzil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapool, and Masab Tank flyover, Mehdipatnam.