Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have issued a traffic advisory in view of state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Padayatra Yatra at Tukkuguda village beside Outer Ring Road, on Saturday.

Sanjay is organising a public meeting at Tukkuguda village attended by the Union home minister Amit Shah, on May 14.

In view of heavy traffic on the Srishilam National Highway, commuters are requested to use alternative paths to reach their destination and avoid Srishailam Highway. To reach the Airport from LB Nagar, Hayath Nagar area commuters are requested to use Mandamallamma, Balapur, and Videocon junction routes.

To reach Airport from Dilsukh Nagar, Malakpet, and Chandrayana gutta commuters are requested to use Aramghar, Shamshabad route.

Except for Ambulance and Emergency vehicles, no heavy vehicles are allowed to get down the ORR Exit no 14 at Tukkuguda on Saturday.

The attenders are requested to park their vehicles in their respective allotted parking places given below:

Hyderabad city, Ranga Reddy district and LB Nagar route vehicles proceed via Pahadishareef PS after crossing Hardware Park take a left diversion into the parking area situated opp Ayyappa Swamy temple at Tukkugada, parking place No 1.

Approximately 1500 vehicles may come to the meeting from this route.

Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karim Nagar, and Warangal route vehicles reach the meeting place via Bonguluru ORR route ie Exit Nos 10, 11, 12, and 13, and get down at Tukkuguda exit 14 & take a left diversion towards FAB city parking places Nos. 2, 3, 3A & 4.

Mahaboob Nagar, Sanga Reddy, Medak, Mahaboob Nagar Thandur, and Vikarabad route vehicles reach the meeting place via Shamshabad and get down on ORR at Peddagolkonda and proceed on the service road towards Mankhal Village cricket ground parking place No. 5.

Kalwakurty, Nagarkurnool, and Amangal route vehicles after crossing Maheshwaram gate proceed left side of Srishalilam Highway Opposite Aritaku Hotel (beside Devender Goud house, Sri Nagar Colony) parking place No 6.

The VIP vehicles parking is arranged at the backside of Dias 130 passes are issued capacity of the parking place 500) The Media vehicle parking is also arranged at the Mankhal Village entrance (Beside the Ambedkar statue).

The public is requested to cooperate with the Rachakonda traffic police.