Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for Yashwant Sinha’s visit

Hyderabad: In view of Yashwant Sinha’s arrival, traffic restrictions have been issued by the city traffic police from Begumpet airport to Jalavihar from 11 am to 2 pm on July 2.

The ruling TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) in Telangana planned a grand welcome and have organised a meeting in Hyderabad on July 2 ahead of Sinha’s visit.

On Sinha’s arrival a rally has been organised with 10,000 bikes from the airport to Jal Vihar, the venue of the meeting, the party said on Thursday. The party is supporting Sinha to “uphold the Constitutional values which are under attack in the Modi regime”, state IT minister KT Rama Rao had said recently.

According to a press release, there will likely be a sizable crowd, which might cause traffic congestion, around Begumpet Airport, Lifestyle, Somajiguda, Khairtabad, IMAX Rotary, Necklace Road, and Jalavhar.

If necessary, in accordance with the situation in the area, the following diversion was made:

Traffic from Green Lands heading towards Raj Bhavan Road will be diverted to Panjagutta at Monappa Island or the Rajiv Gandhi Statue.

Traffic coming from Khairatabad in the direction of Necklace Rotary will not be permitted to proceed there and will be redirected at the Khairatabad intersection in the direction of Shadan College.

Sanjeevaiah Park-bound traffic from Minister Road will not be permitted and will be diverted to BuddaBhavan and Tankbund at Nallagutta Bridge.

Traffic will not be permitted to enter Sanjeevaiah Park from Tankbund and will be diverted to the Karbala Maidan near SonaBai Mosque instead.

Traffic would be diverted to Khairatabad Bada Ganesh at Traffic PS Saifabad instead of being permitted to travel from Mint Compound to Necklace Rotary. The general public is urged to avoid the following roads where traffic congestion is anticipated and cooperate with traffic police: Begumpet Airport towards Panjagutta X Roads Somajiguda towards Khairatabad Junction (Raj Bhavan Road)

Telugu Talli approaching the Rotary Necklace Additionally, several political figures are anticipated to travel from Begumpet Airport to HICC Novotel Madhapur between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., which may cause traffic congestion via Panjagutta, KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road No. 36, and Madhapur.

The public is requested to avoid these routes during the aforementioned timings.