Hyderabad: Traffic congestion in city as schools, colleges reopen

Traffic police personnel were deployed at various circles, who were trying to divert the traffic towards various routes but failed to do so

By Mohammed Hussain|   Published: 1st February 2021 7:40 pm IST
It was also observed that timing of traffic signals was increased by the traffic police to avoid traffic congestion

Hyderabad: As schools and colleges reopened on Monday after nearly 11 months in the state, city roads witnessed traffic congestion at many places causing inconvenience to commuters.

There was a rapid shift in traffic from what it used to be earlier, especially in the morning and evening hours.

Areas like Chaderghat, Koti, Abids and other major roads of the city witnessed traffic congestion.

A commuter travelling from Lakdikapul towards Begumpet, said, “Normally at the evening hours, this route witness normal traffic but today it was worse. I was stuck in the traffic jam at Khairatabad circle.”

She further stated that it took her more than an hour to reach Begumpet from Lakdikapul, which otherwise takes only 25 to 30 minutes.

READ:  Muslim dead bodies’ ablution, refrigeration facilities

Moreover, several roads from Hyderabad to Secunderabad were fully jam-packed with a large number of vehicles. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mohammed Hussain|   Published: 1st February 2021 7:40 pm IST
Back to top button