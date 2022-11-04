Hyderabad: Traffic diversions for SNPD works in Dhulapally

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Friday issued a traffic advisory in view of culvert construction at St Martin’s Engineering College in Dhulapally.

The traffic restriction will remain in place from November 4 to December 31. The project has been undertaken as part of the Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP).

Traffic moving from Medchal towards Dulapally and Bahadurpally villages via Kompally, Dhulapally ‘T’ junction will be diverted at Medchal check-post and Kandlakoya towards Sutariguda Ayodhya Junction- Gandimaisamma towards the left at Bahadurpally junction, left turn towards Dhulapally village.

Traffic moving from Suchithra Junction towards Dhulapally and Bahadurpally villages through Dhulapally ‘T’ Junction will be diverted at Suchithra Junction, Qutubullapur village, Quthbullapur GHMC office ‘Y’ Junction towards the right.

The commuters will have to go through Shapurnagar Jeedimetla Industrial Area JETL Hitension Road towards Dhulapally and Bahadurpally villages.

Similarly, traffic moving from Bahadurpally and Dhulapally villages towards Suchithra Junction through Dhulapally ‘T’ Junction will be diverted at Dhulapally village NTR Statue, Jeedimetla Industrial Area, JETL junction towards Shapurnagar, Quthbullapur ‘Y’ Junction towards Quthbullapur village and Suchitra junction.

Traffic moving from Bahadurpally and Dhulapally villages towards Dhulapally ‘T’ junction and Medchal will be diverted at Bahadurpally Junction towards Gandimaisamma Junction, right turn Ayodhya Junction towards Sutariguda towards Medchal check-post or Kandkaloya.