Hyderabad: Traffic Home guard held for transporting Alcohol

Hyderabad: A Traffic police Home guard attached with Malakpet Traffic police station was allegedly caught red handed by Rachakonda police while transporting Alcohol in a car.

On receiving credible information about the illegal transport of liquor bottles during lockdown, a team Vanasthalipuram police tracked a car in which alcohol was being transported illegally.

The police successfully caught R Anil Kumar a Home guard in uniform who was allegedly transporting the Alcohol in a Ertiga car. During the search conducted in car, police recovered liquor bottles of various brands and also recovered fourteen thousand cash.

The Home guard was arrested and a case was registered. Police investigation us underway.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.