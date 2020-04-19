menu
Hyderabad: Traffic Home guard held for transporting Alcohol

Posted by SM Bilal Published: April 19, 2020, 5:28 pm IST
Hyderabad: A Traffic police Home guard attached with Malakpet Traffic police station was allegedly caught red handed by Rachakonda police while transporting Alcohol in a car.

On receiving credible information about the illegal transport of liquor bottles during lockdown, a team Vanasthalipuram police tracked a car in which alcohol was being transported illegally.

The police successfully caught R Anil Kumar a Home guard in uniform who was allegedly transporting the Alcohol in a Ertiga car. During the search conducted in car, police recovered liquor bottles of various brands and also recovered fourteen thousand cash.

The Home guard was arrested and a case was registered. Police investigation us underway.

