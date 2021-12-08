Hyderabad: Traffic police arrange green channel for live organ

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Wednesday facilitated the transport of live organs (lungs) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying them.

The police arranged a green channel for transportation of lungs from Yashoda Hospital in Malakpet to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad.

The distance between Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad to KIMS Hospital Secunderabad is 11 kilometres, which was covered in 15 minutes.

The medical team carrying the organ in the ambulance left Yashoda Hospital at 11:23 am and reached KIMS Hospital at 11:38 am.

According to the Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad, the city traffic police has facilitated organ transport 36 times in 2021.