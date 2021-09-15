Hyderabad traffic police facilitate live organ transportation

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police on Wednesday facilitated a special green corridor for non-stop transport of a live organ (heart) from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet to the NIMS hospital Punjagutta. The Traffic security personnel arranged the green channel , ensuring the uninterrupted movement of the ambulance.

The organ was first transported from Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad to Yashoda Hospital at Malakpet, beginning the journey at around 1:44 pm in the afternoon. The 10.5 km distance between the two hospitals was covered in about 12 minutes.

The medical team entrusted for the heart transportation left from Malakpet at around 1:50 pm and reached the NIMS hospital at Panjagutta at 1:56 pm.

The Yashoda and NIMS hospital management lauded the effort of the traffic police , since they played a critical role saving a precious life.

Today’s effort by the traffic personnel is the latest entry in the list of 23 other such incidents in the year 2021.