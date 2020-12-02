Hyderabad Traffic Police facilitate transport of live organs in 4 minutes

The distance between the two hospitals is 3.5 KMs which was covered in 4 minutes.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Wednesday facilitated the transport of live organs (heart and liver) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organs.

According to Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, “Hyderabad Traffic Police arranged green channel for transportation of live organs from Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad to KIMS Hospital, Begumpet.”

The distance between the two hospitals is 3.5 KMs which was covered in 4 minutes. The medical team carrying the live organs left from Yashoda Hospital, at 10:17am and reached KIMS Hospital at 10:21 am, Kumar said.

“The effort of Hyderabad Traffic Police in the transportation of these live organs was applauded by the managements of both the hospitals as it would help in saving one precious life,” he said.

In 2020, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has facilitated organ transport 17 times, he added.
   

