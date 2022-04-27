Hyderabad: Traffic police issue advisory owing to TRS’ plenary

Hyderabad: Heavy traffic is anticipated on roads leading to Hitex in view of Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) plenary by Cyberabad traffic police on 27 April.
Cyberabad traffic police suggest people adjust their commute timings if travelling between:
Kothaguda to Hitex
Cyber towers to IKEA
Gachibowli junction to Kothaguda
The roads are expected to be congested from 08:30 am to 11:00 am, and from 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm.
Peak congestion points identified by the traffic police:
Neeru’s junction – Cyber towers junction – metal Charminar junction – Google (CII) junction – Kothaguda junction road
Metal Charminar junction – Khanamet junction – HITEX / HICC / NAC road
JNTU – Cyber towers – Bio-Diversity junction
Gachibowli junction – Botanical garden junction – Kothaguda junction – Kondapur junction
Listed below are some of the alternative routes demarcated by the traffic police:
Traffic from Neeru’s towards Gachibowli junction will take a diversion at COD (Ayyappa Society, Madhapur) towards Durgam Cheruvu – Inorbit – ITC Kohinoor- Ikea – Bio-Diversity – Gachibowli and vice versa to avoid Cyber towers junction
Traffic from Miyapur, Kothaguda, Hafeezpet areas towards Hitec city – Cyber towers – Jubilee hills will use Rolling Hills AIG Hospital – Ikea – Inorbit – Durgam Cheruvu road and avoid Cyber towers junction
Traffic from RC Puram, Chandanagar areas towards Madhapur, Gachibowli areas will use BHEL – Nallagandla – HCU – IIIT- Gachibowli Road and avoid Alwyn – Kondapur road