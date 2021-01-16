Hyderabad: Traffic police issues advisory ahead of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Hyderabad: As a part of 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh, the committee of Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha is going to organize procession and mass feeding on January 18 in the city.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued an advisory to regulate the flow of traffic during the procession.

The traffic restriction will apply from 1500 hours. The procession will start from central Gurudwara Saheb in Gowliguda via Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj T-junction, Siddiamber Bazar, Mozamjahi market, Jambagh, Puthlibowli and return to central Guru Dwara Saheb.

The Traffic advisory said, when the procession starts from Ashok Bazar Gurudwara the traffic coming from CBS towards Afzalgunj will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Shivaji Bridge.

In view of the religious procession traffic congestion is expected on 18 January 2021 from 1500 hrs to 2330 hours on the above routes.

“Therefore the commuters are requested to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,” said additional commissioner of police, traffic department, Anil Kumar.