Hyderabad traffic police provide green channel for transporting live organs

The Hyderabad traffic police on Thursday helped an ambulance transport live organs by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance.

The ambulance carrying live lungs and heart was being transported from Rajiv Gandhi International airport, Shamshabad to KIMS hospital, Begumpet, Hyderabad at 2:33 pm.

You can see the video here:

@HYDTP today facilitated transport of live organs (lungs and heart) by providing green channel between @RGIAHyd and KIMS, Begumpet. The 36.8 km distance was covered in 26 minutes. pic.twitter.com/WhztoGBGjj — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 10, 2021

The distance between the airport and the hospital is 36.8kms which was covered in 26 minutes after the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic police coordinated and arranged green channel for the transportation.

The efforts of the city police in the transportation were applauded by the management of the KIMS hospital as it could help in saving lives.

Earlier in February, the Hyderabad metro rail facilitated a special green corridor for non-stop transport of a heart from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to save a patient admitted at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills. A special passenger-less train was arranged for the same, which covered the entire 21-kilometre stretch in less than 30 minutes.

In 2021 alone, the Hyderabad traffic police has been able to facilitate organ transport over 14 times.