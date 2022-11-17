Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions announced ahead of SNDP 2 works till Feb 16, 2023

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Wednesday released traffic restrictions ahead of the commencement of the Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP) phase two works for 3 months from 21st November 2022 with effect from November 18, 2022, to February 16, 2023.

The traffic restrictions will be in place for the construction of the Nal between Rasoolpura to Ramgopalpet PS on Minister Road, Begumpet. It is expected to be completed in three months. Traffic coming from Begumpet Flyover will not be allowed to take a Right turn at Rasoolpura T Junction towards KIMS Hospital, Minister Road, Ranigunj, Nallagutta, PVNR Marg, and will be allowed to proceed under CTO flyover, take a U-turn and have to take a diversion from Hanuman Temple by-lane towards Food World, Sindhi Colony, Ramgopalpet police station, Minister Road, KIMS hospital.

Commuters moving from Ranigunj, Nallagutta, PVNR Marg will not be allowed towards Rasoolpura and should take a right turn at Ramgopalpet police station, Sindhi Colony, Food World, Hanuman Temple, left turn towards Rasoolpura. Similarly, commuters moving from Ranigunj, Nallagutta, and PVNR Marg will not be allowed towards Rasoolpura and should take a right turn at Ramgopalpet police station, Sindhi Colony, Food World, Hanuman temple, left turn towards Rasoolpura.

Ambulances or patients going to KIMS Hospital, Minister Road from Begumpet Flyover have to take ‘U-turn at CTO or meeting point and take by-lanes to reach Sindhi Colony, Ramgopalpet police station towards KIMS hospital. Heavy vehicles (Bus’s, DCM’s, Lorries) are not allowed to move from Hanuman Temple towards Sindhi Colony, PG Road, Secunderabad both sides and have to take Ranigunj route to reach Minister Road.