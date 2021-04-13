Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Tank Bund on Ambedkar Jayanti

Hyderabad: In connection with Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations on Wednesday at Tank Bund circle, city police imposed several traffic diversions that are likely to be imposed from 6 am onwards until the completion of the program.

Traffic diversions will be made on a need basis as per the local situation, Hyderabad police said in a statement.

Traffic coming from upper Tankbund will not be allowed towards Liberty and diverted towards Telugutalli at Ambedkar Statue.

Traffic coming from liberty junction towards Ambedkar Statue will be diverted towards Basheerbagh and traffic coming from Basheerbagh to Ambedkar Statue will be diverted towards Himyathnagar at Liberty.

Traffic coming from Telugutalli to Ambedkar Statue towards Liberty will be diverted towards Upper Tankbund at Ambedkar Statue.

Traffic coming from Kattamaisamma Slip Road will be diverted towards Telugutalli Flyover.

Further, RTC buses coming from Nirankari Bhavan, Old P.S.Saifabad will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Ravindra Bharathi, PCR – Basheerbagh and those coming from Children Park towards Ambedkar Statue to go towards Liberty, Basheerbagh will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Telugutalli.

The traffic police requested citizens to take alternate routes to their destinations and to avoid the above routes during the specified timings.