Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Dec 25, 26 and Jan 2, 3

Hyderabad: The authorities have announced traffic restrictions in the Gachibowli area as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be taking up girder erection work near the Outer Ring Road junction. The restrictions will be put in place between 11 pm to 5 am on December 25, 26, and January 2 and 3.

Traffic will be diverted to the following routes:

Traffic from Hafeezpet-Gachibowli via Kothaguda main road will be diverted towards Rolling Hills Road-Ramky Tramky Towers- AIG Hospitals – Mind Space Junction and Bio-Diversity Junction.

Traffic from Lingampally-Tolichowki will be diverted via ORR- Nankramguda- Khajaguda. Traffic coming from RGIA on ORR-Tolichowki will be diverted via ORR-Nanakramguda –Khajaguda.

Similarly, traffic from Tolichowki – Lingampally will be diverted towards ESCI road-Khajaguda-Nanakramguda–ORR-Gachibowli Junction.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police has requested commuters to co-operate and plan their travel accordingly.

Link road to connect city with ORR to reduce traffic

After the successful completion of the link roads in various areas of the city, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) will now work on establishing a link road between the city and the Outer Ring Road.

This is an initiative to reduce traffic hassles in various areas and open up new growth corridors. In all, 160 stretches have already been identified in different areas, including Dammaiguda, Nagaram, Peerzadiguda.

According to a report by Telangana Today, the special chief secretary for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Arvind Kumar said, “The good thing about this initiative is that banks are willing to extend loans for these works as the revenue generated through the development of these roads will be used to repay the bank loans. There will be not any financial burden on the state government.”

On December 20, the HRDCL had announced the construction of link roads in 29 corridors in the state.