Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in Gachibowli from 10-19 January

Hyderabad: The authorities have announced traffic restrictions in the Gachibowli area as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be taking up girder erection work near the Outer Ring Road junction.

In this regard, the road from Gachibowli Junction to Bio-Diversity Junction and vice versa including the Gachibowli flyover is being closed temporarily for 10 nights with effect from January 10 to January 19. The restrictions will be put in place between 11 pm to 6 am.

To facilitate the above works, the following traffic diversion is planned:

Traffic coming from Hafeezpet towards Tolichowki via Kothaguda main road will be diverted through Rolling Hills road-Ramky towers-AIG Hospital road-Mind Space Junction-Bio Diversity Junction.

Traffic coming from Lingampally towards Tolichowki will be diverted via ORR – Nankramguda- Khajaguda.

Traffic coming from RGIA on ORR towards Tolichowki will be taking U-turn at Gachibowli Junction and diverted via ORR-Nanakramguda –Khajaguda.

Traffic coming from Tolichowki towards Lingampally will be diverted from Khajaguda Junction – Towards Delhi public school – Nanakramguda Rotary – I & Rotary – II – Right turn up ramp ORR – Towards Gachibowli Junction left turn Lingampally.

Traffic coming from Tolichowki towards Lingampally if directly comes to Bio – diversity Junction will be diverted from Bio-Diversity forwards IKEA – Meenakshi Signal – AIG Hospital, Gachibowli – Rolling Hills – U Turn – Left Turn at Radison – DLF Road – IIIT Signal U Turn – Lingampally road.

A temporary median opening is created near CP office, Cyberabad for the usage of the traffic between Gachibowli junction and NCB junction. The vehicles between these junctions can use the two internal roads i.e., Babukhan lane and Nasr School lane linked between Gachibowli road and AIG road.

Traffic Police have requested commuters to co-operate and plan their travel accordingly.