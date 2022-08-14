Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions issued ahead of Independence Day

Hyderabad: The city traffic police on Sunday released restrictions to be observed during Telangana governor’s independence day reception.

Since a number of dignitaries will be commuting through the Raj Bhavan Road, the following routes are to be taken by the general public from 4:00 pm to 8:00 PM.

All VVIPs including chief minister of Telangana, Deputy CM, chief justice of Telangana high court, chairman of Telangana State Legislative Council, speaker of Telangana State Legislative Assembly, central minister and ministers of Telangana will enter through Gate-I and exit through Gate-II.

Their vehicles must be parked at the earmarked parking lot inside Raj Bhavan.

All other guests who are holding pink car passes will enter through gate 3, park their vehicles at parking lots inside Raj Bhavan and exit through the same gate. Guests who are holding white car passes are requested to alight at Gate-III entrance and park their vehicles in the parking places in the following area.

Parking will be made available at MMTS parking lot and at Park Hotel near MMTS. Single lane parking will be made available from Lake View to V.V Statue Junction, opposite lane of Lake View Guest House.

All guests are advised to co-operate with traffic police in parking their vehicles in the above parking slots designated for them.