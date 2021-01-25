Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions issued for Republic Day

Hyderabad: In view of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2021, the commissioner of police, Anjani Kumar has issued traffic restrictions.

The restrictions are imposed for the vehicular traffic around the Public Garden, Nampally from 9 am to 12 pm on Republic Day. According to the police, the public is requested to take the following alternate routes:

Vehicles coming from MJ Market & proceeding towards Mehdipatnam will be diverted at Taj Island towards Ek Minar. Similarly, traffic coming from Nampally Railway Station towards Public Garden will be diverted at Chapel Road T Jn towards Gunfoundry, Abids or BJR Statue.

Traffic from Hyderguda, King Koti and BJR Statue towards PCR, Public Garden will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards Liberty.

Vehicles coming from Tankbund towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Telephone Bhavan road.

Vehicles coming from Nampally Railway Station side towards Public Garden will not be allowed and it will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue/Gunfoundry.

The traffic police advised people to take alternative roads to avoid congestion and asked to co-operate with them to ensure a free flow of traffic.