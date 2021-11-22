Hyderabad: Traffic signals missing at different junctions

Hyderabad: The GHMC and City Traffic Police have announced many times to improve the traffic system in the city by setting up traffic signals at busy traffic junctions in the old city. But no action has been taken so far in this regard.

In this connection, Bharat Electronic Limited officials say that they are prepared to set up new traffic signals if they receive orders from the GHMC.

In order to better the traffic system in the city, the GHMC had many surveys carried out with reports. On the basis of these reports, new junctions were identified where traffic signals are indispensable. But regretfully no steps were taken so far to set up signals at these junctions.

The places identified for setting up new traffic signals are Aetbaar Chowk Junction BB Bazar junction, Hussaini Alam, Engine Bowli, Falaknuma, Hafiz Baba Nagar and many other places where traffic signals are urgently needed.

In spite of the report concluding about the urgent requirement of traffic signals in these identified places, no action has been taken for the past 5 years. The huge traffic at these junctions is leading to inconvenience to the general public and residents in these areas.