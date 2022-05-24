Hyderabad: Traffic to be diverted in HITEC City for PM’s visit

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Indian School of Business (ISB) in the city on May 26 between 1 pm to 5 pm to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The following restrictions will be applied on Thursday for the public commuting in the below-given routes.

The traffic moving from Gachibowli Junction towards Lingampally needs to take a diversion at Gachibowli Junction towards Botanical Garden. From there, the traffic is diverted to Kondapur Area Hospital, Masjid Banda, Masjid Banda Kaman and HCU Depot Road which will finally reach Lingampally.

Traffic from Lingampally to Gachibowli will take a diversion from HCU Depot Road to Masjid Banda Kaman and Masjid Banda. From there, the commuters will be directed to the Kondapur area hospital and Botanical garden that will finally lead to Gachibowli Junction.

Commuters coming from Wipro towards Lingampally will take a diversion at Wipro Junction to Q City. From there the commuters will be directed towards Gowlidoddy to Gonapally X Road. Commuters have to take a right turn for HCU back gate Nallagandla which will lead them to Lingampally road.

Traffic from Wipro towards Gachibowli Junction may take a diversion from Wipro Junction to Fairfield Hotel which will lead to Nanakramguda Rotary. Outer Ring Road will appear where the traffic will be diverted again to L&T Towers and finally reach Gachibowli Junction.

Traffic from Cable Bridge towards Gachibowli will take a diversion at Cable Bridge up Ramp to Road no 45, Ratnadeep, Madhapur L& O police station, Cyber towers, HITEX, Kothaguda, Botanical and finally to Gachibowli Junction.

The advisory stated that the movement of heavy vehicles is restricted on the above-mentioned roads.