Hyderabad: Transfer of students from private to government schools in old city

Hyderabad: After the reopening of schools in the old city, the parents are transferring their children from private to government schools due to fee pressure of the private schools.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the poor families were badly affected. According to a Pre-Corona estimate, more than 5000 private schools were operating in the old city in addition to 130 to 150 Government Urdu medium schools. All these schools were educating about 5 lakh students of poor families.

The Telangana All Minorities Employees and workers Association’s Ranga Reddy District President Habib Abdul Rahman said, “After the reopening of schools we have seen a positive trend of admissions in government Urdu medium schools. There is a significant increase in new admissions in these schools.”

He said that in addition to the regular admissions, the admissions of students belonging to the poor background have increased and they have taken admissions in government schools. The parents of these students were unable to cope up with the pressure of paying the private school fee and hence they have shifted their children from private to government schools especially in old city areas where admissions in Urdu medium schools have witnessed a significant increase.