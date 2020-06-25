Hyderabad: Transformer goes up in flames at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: An electric transformer went up in flames at LV Prasad Eye Hospital, Banjara Hills on Wednesday. At 8.30 pm when the area was bustling with activities, the transformer suddenly caught fire and the fire spread to the overhead footbridge located outside the hospital. An escalator of the overhead bridge is said to have damaged in the incident.

A major fire broke out adjacent to L V Prasad Eye Hospital in #Hyderabad. The flames spread to the foot-over- bridge located infront of the hospital. One fire extinguisher has been pressed while officials are yet to ascertain the cause. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/OqoEulAiyC — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) June 24, 2020

Fire department officials rushed to the spot and immediately brought the fire under control, thus preventing a further damage.

Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

The incident caused a traffic jam in the area as it was the time when people were leaving offices for their homes.