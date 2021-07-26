Hyderabad: Transport Department planning to auction impounded vehicles

Hyderabad: The state Transport Department is planning to auction impounded vehicles parked in various RTA offices across the city. These vehicles are parked in RTA offices for more than six years.

The vehicles are kept under the custody of RTO for the lack of vehicle certificates, permits or due to violation of the Motor Vehicle Act. The owners can pay the fine and take their vehicles. But in some cases, the owners are unable to pay the heavy fines or do not take their vehicles for some other reasons.

There is a large number of such vehicles in RTA offices in Nagol, Secunderabad, Khairtabad and other offices.

Apart from RTA offices, the impounded vehicles are also kept in RTC depots. But in 2019 the RTC has requested the Transport Department to remove these vehicles.

According to some sources, the Transport Department has issued instructions to its officials to sell these impounded vehicles till September 2021.

It is pertinent to note that the city police too has auctioned the impounded vehicles recently.

As per the rule the officials have to issue notices to the vehicle owners on the address given on RC books. The officials, however, say that paying the fine and taking their vehicles is the responsibility of the owners. If they do not come forward, their vehicles would be sold by auction.

The Transport Department will release an auction notice in news papers before selling the impounded vehicles.