Hyderabad: Travel agency owner killed at Humayun Nagar

Hyderabad: In a sensational incident a owner of a travel agency was murdered by unknown assailants on Saturday night.

According to the sources, Qazi Najamuddin the owner of Travel point travel agency was waylaid near NMDC under Humayun Nagar police station limits.

Najamuddin is believed to have been in a meeting with three persons namely Irfan,Mateen and Taufiq near Afia plaza at Humayun Nagar.

The assailants have used sharp edged weapons to carry out the heinous crime.

On receiving information a team of police rushed to the spot and shifted the deadbody to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.