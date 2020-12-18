Hyderabad: Travel agent booked for duping women on pretext of giving jobs in UAE

Hyderabad: Police in Hyderabad has booked a city-based travel agent for duping women on the pretext of providing jobs to them in UAE. A case of cheating has been registered against the accused under section 420 and 120B of IPC.

This comes after 12 Hyderabadi women were rescued by the Indian Association – Ajman and the Indian Consul in Dubai on Saturday.

The families of these women had alleged that they were lured into a lucrative job offer in Dubai by a travel agent namely Shafi.

The families, with the help of one volunteer Mohammed Sohail, have filed two separate complaints against the travel agent.

Mohammed Sohail said that police have filed FIR against the accused at Shah Ali Banda and Bahadurpura police station, but no action has been taken against him yet.

Social activist Amjed Ullah Khan, who has been helping Hyderabadi women stranded in different parts of the UAE, said that he got to know of as many as 30 such cases in past three months.

Speaking to siasat.com, the leader of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjed Ullah Khan said that till now the figure has gone up to 30 women from Hyderabad who were cheated by travel agents and sent to Dubai promising good jobs there.

“The cases include eight women sold to Arabs as house helps by a travel the same travel agent,” he said.

A police official stated that registration of such cases has increased after the floods in Hyderabad.

The women who reached Hyderabad after being rescued demanded a strict action against the travel agent.

“Travel agent Shafi promised me of giving a sales girl job in Dubai but I was taken to an Arab family there. I was forced to work as a maid and even beaten up by them,” said Yasmeen Begum, one of the rescued women.

“Asiya Begum was also with me at the time of departure, but later she was taken to some other place. The authorities are still trying to trace her location in Dubai,” said Yasmeen.

She demanded that the city police should take action against the travel agent who, she said, had cheated several women from Hyderabad.