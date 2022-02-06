Hyderabad: Travel bus driver booked for drunken driving

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 7th February 2022 12:22 am IST
The driver of the travel bus was booked by traffic police for drunken driving

Hyderabad: The city traffic police have detained a driver of a travel bus after he was found driving in a drunken condition.

While the special drive against drunk and drive was under way at Narayanaguda Metro station, the traffic police stopped a travel bus belonging to AR Travels and upon conducting an alcohol test with the breath analyzer the bus driver Mastan Vali was found in a drunken state.

The bus was on the way to Pulivendula (AP) from Hyderabad and a total 18 passengers were travelling in the bus. A case has been booked against the bus driver by the traffic police.

