Hyderabad: Tremors felt in Borabanda again

Hyderabad: Mild tremors were again felt in Borabanda and neighbouring areas in Hyderabad on Sunday leaving the people panic-stricken. National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) recorded the intensity of about 0.8 on the Richter scale.

Panic gripped the residents of the area as they rushed out of their homes after feeling the tremors. NGRI team has installed seismographic machines at some places in Borabanda and nearby places. This is the second times in two days that tremors were felt in the area.

Earlier tremors were felt on Friday night. People ran out of their houses and spent the whole night outside their homes. NGRI officials recorded the tremors of about 1.5 on Richter scale. According to locals, the earth shook for about 15 times between 8.30 pm to 9.00 pm. Tremors were felt at Jubilee Hills, SPR Hills, Allapur, Borabanda site 3, Rahmat Nagar. People in Borabanda experienced the tremors again at 11.25 pm on the same day. The Hans India reported.

Since the area had experienced a similar situation in 2017 after heavy rains, NGRI is trying to find out if there is any relation between tremors and heavy rain.