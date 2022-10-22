Hyderabad: Tribute to Gulf worker’s body at Gun Park

Hyderabad: Janagama Narsaiya of Siddipet District Dubbaka Mandal Dharmajipet village passed away in Bahrain recently. On Saturday, (22.10.2022) Gulf JAC leaders and family members of the deceased, who arrived at Hyderabad Airport from Bahrain, placed the coffin at Martyrs Stupa and Gun Park in Hyderabad and paid their respects.

Arunodaya cultural group sang songs paying tribute to Gulf martyrs. Gulf JAC State President Guggilla Ravi Gaud, Telangana BJP Gulf Middle East Convener Narendra Panniru, Telangana Gulf Congress President Singireddy Naresh Reddy, Gulf JAC State Vice President Gangula Muralidhar Reddy, Pravasi Mitra Labor Union State President Swadesh Parikipandla, CSR Foundation Chairman Chennamaneni Srinivasa Rao participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Gulf JAC leaders demanded the Telangana government to establish a comprehensive immigration policy with a Gulf Board with an annual budget of Rs.500 crores. Since the formation of Telangana, 1,600 Telangana workers have died in the Gulf countries in the last eight years, and as per KCR’s promise, the family of each Gulf deceased will receive Rs. 5 lakh as ex gratia was demanded.