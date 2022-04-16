Hyderabad: TRS foundation day celebrations to be held at HICC on April 27

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Saturday announced that the party’s supremo and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided that its foundation day celebrations on April 27 will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

KCR also directed all the party leaders and representatives to be present at the meeting venue by 10 am.

“State cabinet ministers, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, MLCs, MLAs, TRS state executive, Corporation Chairpersons, District party unit presidents, Zilla Parishad Chairpersons, DCCB and DCMS Chairpersons, district library presidents, district Rythu Bandhu Samithi chiefs, women co-ordinators, ZPTC members, municipal mayors and chairpersons, Mandal Parishad Presidents, town and mandal party unit chiefs, Agricultural Market Committee chairpersons, etc will take part in the daylong meeting. Former ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs are invited as special invitees,” the party said in a press note.

“KCR will arrive at the venue by 11.05 am. He will kick start the party foundation day celebrations by hoisting the party flag. Later, he will deliver a welcome address and Introduce 11 resolutions. The meeting will debate the resolutions and adopt them. The meeting will be continued and concluded at 5 PM,” the party informed.