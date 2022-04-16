Hyderabad: TRS foundation day celebrations to be held at HICC on April 27

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 16th April 2022 6:15 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Saturday announced that the party’s supremo and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided that its foundation day celebrations on April 27 will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

KCR also directed all the party leaders and representatives to be present at the meeting venue by 10 am.

“State cabinet ministers, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, MLCs, MLAs, TRS state executive, Corporation Chairpersons, District party unit presidents, Zilla Parishad Chairpersons, DCCB and DCMS Chairpersons, district library presidents, district Rythu Bandhu Samithi chiefs, women co-ordinators, ZPTC members, municipal mayors and chairpersons, Mandal Parishad Presidents, town and mandal party unit chiefs, Agricultural Market Committee chairpersons, etc will take part in the daylong meeting. Former ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs are invited as special invitees,” the party said in a press note.

MS Education Academy

“KCR will arrive at the venue by 11.05 am. He will kick start the party foundation day celebrations by hoisting the party flag. Later, he will deliver a welcome address and Introduce 11 resolutions. The meeting will debate the resolutions and adopt them. The meeting will be continued and concluded at 5 PM,” the party informed.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button