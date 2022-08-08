Hyderabad: TRS leader arrested for attempt to kill Armoor MLA

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Monday arrested a TRS leader who allegedly tried to kill A Jeevan Reddy TRS legislator from Armoor constituency. The police have seized country made gun with extra magazine, Button knife, Air Pistol with two-cylinder, air rifle Pellets box-Some air Rifle Pellets.

According to the DCP West Zone Joel Davis, the accused Peddagani Prasad Goud is a native of Kalladi Village, Nizamabad and his wife Lavanaya who is Sarpanch of Kalladi Village. The accused PrasadGoud looked after his wife Lavanaya work and is said to have completed some village development works worth Rs.20 Lakhs and spent the wholeamount of cash from his pocket.

In the month of February 2022, MPO Makloor Mandal, the collector of Nizamabad suspended his wifeLavanaya from Sarpanch post, the bills were also not cleared. The accused suspectedthat the MLA was influencing the collector and doing all the above acts and bore grudgeagainst the MLA and decided to take revenge.

With an intention to commit harm, the accused Prasad Goud purchased the button knife from Nanded, Maharashtra State and air pistol from Mustafa Arms& Ammunition, Later he had also procured a country made weapon from a woman. On August 1, Prasad came to Hyderabad from Nizamabad and in afternoon hours along with firearm, Air Pistol and button knife he went to MLA Jeevan Reddy’s residence at Road No. 12 Banjara hills and arrived at 3rd floor where the MLA bedroom is located through a lift with a loaded Air pistol &button knife. He opened the bedroom door and pointed a gun at him, who was ready to take dinner.

By seeing the accused, MLA Jeevan Reddy alerted his staff,then accused Prasad fled away from there. Inthis case four other accused Suguna, Surender, Santosh, Sagar and Munna Kumarare absconding. They have allegedly helped the accused procuring the weapon.

The arrested accused Prasad has been sent to judicial remand.