Hyderabad: TRS party coordinator accused of harassing woman

Hyderabad: A Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party coordinator was accused of harassment by a woman on Monday. A case was registered against him in the Kukatpally police station, and an investigation is underway.

A woman in her mid-30s lodged a complaint against Satish Rao, a TRS party coordinator based in Kukatpally. The woman, a boutique owner, claimed that Rao had been harassing her for months.

According to the complaint, Rao began harassing the woman a few months ago when she raised objections against the construction work carried out by him, right next to her house. As the harassment increased, she even shifted to a neighboring locality to run her boutique peacefully.

However, Rao did not give up and continued to visit her and intimidate her. Furthermore, he would encourage shop owners adjoining the boutique to trouble her too.

Unable to take it, the woman reached Cyberabad police and lodged her complaint which was transferred to the Kukatpally police station. In her complaint, she also stated that Satish Rao, his wife Hema, and driver Vamshi are all accomplices to the harassment.

Upon hearing the news, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers protested near the KPHB police station, demanding the immediate arrest of Satish Rao.