Hyderabad: TSHRC to visit inundated Osman Nagar this week

Hyderabad: It’s almost a month now that Old City’s Osman Nagar is still inundated in water, despite all tries. Even after Sabitha Indira Reddy, states’ Educational Minister visited the area. The green algae on the water show it all, state the residents.

It is said that about 610 houses are inundated in water from almost a month, the residents cry that their patience is tested to the brim. “KCR ko aur Asad ko paani mai ek ghante ke liye tu bhi hath rakhe dekho bolo maloam hota unlogo ko humari takleef, wo mahoos American township ko bachane humara nuksaan karre” said an old couple who lived with their four grandchildren. (An old couple asked KCR and AIMIM chief Asaduudin Owaisi to keep their hand in the water for at least an hour to know their suffering)

The restlessness among residents is palpable as many of them who shifted to rented accommodations in the aftermath of the flooding are finding it difficult to pay rent. They are demanding that effective measures be taken to ensure that water is cleared out at the earliest and that flood flows from Osman Nagar do not enter their locality again.

However, as reported by The Hans India, TS Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Monday directed the Ranga Reddy Collector to visit the Osman Nagar area within two days and plan to remove the water from the inundated houses.

According to residents, three departments concerned – Jalpally municipality, irrigation and revenue wings Department – are elusive and trading blame. Till now three bodies were recovered from these areas. Many families whose houses have been submerged have been deprived of the announced ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 announced by the Telangana government, they added.