Women can now stop and board TSRTC buses anywhere after 7:30 pm

Hyderabad: Women in GHMC limits can now request the TSRTC buses to stop in between the stipulated bus stops after 7:30 pm, the road transport authority said on Monday.

This is to ensure that women are facilitated safe travel in the night hours, TSRTC said in a statement. Women can wave their hands and stop the buses (hail and board) and request to get down anywhere, as per their convenience.

All the drivers, conductors in the city limits have already been directed thus, the authority said.

Besides, in case of any inconvenience, women passengers can register a complaint with the depot managers who will conduct a thorough inquiry as necessary.