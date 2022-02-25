Hyderabad: TSRTC arranges special buses for Numaish

Published: 25th February 2022 6:24 pm IST
Numaish in Hyderabad
Numaish in Hyderabad (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Special buses will be available to the public visiting Numaish which started on February 25, Friday at Nampally.

The Greater Hyderabad Zone/TSRTC, in a press release said that elaborate arrangements have been made available for special buses going to the exhibition. Commuters can contact 7382804018/9391965462 in case of any information regarding the buses. Officials have been deployed for monitoring special buses at the exhibition grounds from 6 pm till the traffic clears.

Numaish is Hyderabad’s most awaited annual extravaganza, the 45-day All India Industrial Exhibition. However, it was abruptly shut down a day after the inauguration on January 6 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Numaish will be conducted from 4 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays and 4 pm to 11 pm on weekends.

