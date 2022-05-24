Hyderabad: TSRTC bus hits bicycle couple, woman dies on spot

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old woman died on the spot after she was hit by a TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) bus hit her from behind here on Tuesday.

According to station house officer B Sravan Kumar of Trimulgherry police station, the deceased Khusboo Singh was riding a pillion on a bicycle with her husband when they were hit by a TSRTC bus from behind.

As a result of the impact, Khushboo fell on the right side of the road while her husband fell on the left side of the road. “The deceased’s head hit the concrete road and cracked. At the same time, the bus ran over her. She died on the spot,” the senior officer told Siasat.com.

A woman died on the spot in a fatal #RoadAccident after a #TSRTCbus rammed into her bicycle & ran over the woman, near the #Trimulgherry PS of #Hyderabad on Tuesday, who was going with her husband, through extreme left side of the road.#RoadSafety #BusAccident @tsrtcmdoffice pic.twitter.com/fsyRQ7FTyr — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 24, 2022

The bus driver has been taken into custody. However, the police are not ready to release the driver’s name yet.