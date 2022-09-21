Hyderabad: TSRTC bus hits moving bike; 5-year-old injured

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy was injured after in an accident after an RTC bus driver reportedly lost control in Old City’s Purani Haveli on Tuesday.

The accident took place at the Purani Haveli-Chatta Bazaar road when a biker, accompanied by the child attempted to overtake the TSRTC bus from the left on the narrow two-way street.

Also Read NCRB report: Hyderabad third safest metro city in India

“The bus driver was unable to control the vehicle as the bike tried to overtake him and crashed into a scrap collector and hit the bike. A case has been booked against the TSRTC driver,” Sub Inspector MA Jabbar told Siasat.com.

The minor child who was injured in the accident has been admitted to Rainbow Hospitals at Banjara Hills and has undergone two surgeries so far and is due for another one.

The TSRTC bus driver has been booked under Section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).