Hyderabad: TSRTC bus pass centers to remain closed on August 15

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday said that all bus pass counters across Hyderabad will be closed on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.

The bus pass centers will open again on August 16 (Tuesday) from 6:30 am to 8:15 pm.

TSRTC’s special Independence Day offers

TSRTC also announced many special offers to celebrate ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu,’ celebrating India’s 75th independence day.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said that until August 22 senior citizens above the age of 75 years can travel for free in RTC buses. They can also avail free consultations, tests and medicines at the RTC hospital in Tarnaka, Hyderabad. Those under the age of 75 years can avail of the same at only 25% of the full cost.

Babies born on August 15 will receive a bus pass from the TSRTC. With this pass, the child can travel for free on buses until they are 12 years old in Telangana.