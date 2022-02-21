Hyderabad: TSRTC initiates ‘My bus is safe’ pilot project

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) managing director VC Sajjanar on Sunday initiated the ‘My bus is safe’ project, under which passengers can get access to all important contacts by simply scanning a QR code.

Sajjanar took to twitter on Sunday to announce the launch of pilot test of the program and said, “Started Implementing the pilot scheme of My Bus Is Safe in #TSRTCBuses ”

Started Implementing the pilot scheme of My Bus Is Safe in #TSRTCBuses pic.twitter.com/Wm1XfVyBlg — V.C Sajjanar IPS MD TSRTC Office (@tsrtcmdoffice) February 20, 2022

As part of the initiative all TSRTC buses will display a QR Code consisting contacts of the TSRTC and the police helpline number. Passengers are required to scan the code and send to their families or the nearest police station in case of an emergency.

The QR code scanners may be downloaded from the Google Play store or App store for Android and I-phone users respectively.