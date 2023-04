Hyderabad: TSRTC launches new buses to Bengaluru, Hubballi, Davanagere

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) brings another good news to its passengers on Sunday. The company is adding new buses between Hyderabad and Karnataka.

TSRTC has launched new Lahari AC Sleeper and Garuda Plus buses between Karnataka’s Bengaluru, Hubballi, Davanagere and Hyderabad.

TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar took to Twitter to make the announcement. He said that the buses from Bengaluru to Hyderabad and Hyderabad to Bengaluru will be available every hour from 5 am to 10:45 pm

Buses from Hubballi to Hyderabad will leave at 6 pm and 9 pm while buses from Hyderabad to Hubballi will leave at 8 pm and 7 pm.

Davanagere to Hyderabad bus will leave at 5 pm while Hyderabad to Davanagere will leave at 6:30 pm.

VC Sajjanar has urged the public to use the services and support the public transportation system.