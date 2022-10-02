Hyderabad: TSRTC MD Sajjanar receives injury in road accident

Sajjanar resumed his journey after receiving first aid

Sameer Khan|   Published: 2nd October 2022 10:19 am IST
TSRTC MD V Sajjanar.

Hyderabad: In a road accident that took place on Saturday night, the vice chairman and managing director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) V. C. Sajjanar reportedly received injuries.

As per media reports, the accident took place when an autorickshaw collided with the car in which Sajjanar was traveling in at Basanthnagar in Peddapalli district, Telangana.

In the accident, four passengers in the autorickshaw also received injuries and were shifted to a hospital in the district.

Sajjanar who received injuries on his hand in the accident resumed his journey after first aid.

