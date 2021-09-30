Hyderabad: TSRTC to change colour of city buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has proposed to change the colour of the city buses on an experimental basis.

In order to revive the loss-making corporation, VC Sajjanar the newly appointed Managing Director of TSRTC has proposed various measures to financially uplift the transport body badly affected by the covid pandemic. Sajjanar said a new look and new colour has been proposed for the city buses.

It is learnt that the Hyderabad unit of TSRTC is under severe losses due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. In order to improve the financial state of the corporation, steps are being taken. One of the steps is to change the colour of the city buses.

It has to be noted that during the tenure of former Managing Director Dinesh Reddy fifteen years ago, the colour of the city buses was changed from red to green. Even the double-decker buses colour was changed to green. However, later it was changed to red and white.

The RTC officials are of the view that the new colour will be attractive and will appeal to the commuters. The officials stated that more colour combinations idea is being explored to get a fresh look for the city buses. They further said if the new look is successful then the district buses will also be considered for a change in their appearance.