Hyderabad: TSRTC to launch 16 AC sleeper buses with free WiFi

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will launch AC sleeper buses for the first time with high-tech features for the comfort of passengers.

In the first phase, 16 AC sleeper buses are being put into use. These buses, which have been designed to compete with private buses, are available to passengers from Monday.

The Corporation will run these 16 new AC sleeper buses on the routes of Bengaluru and Hubli in Karnataka, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The corporation has recently launched new super luxury 630 buses, 8 non-AC sleeper cum seater buses and 4 non-AC sleeper buses with the intention of providing better and quality services to the passengers.

The corporation said that these buses are getting a good response from people. “It is in this context that the management of TSRTC has decided to make available new AC sleeper buses with state-of-the-art facilities to reach more people going to distant places. Like the non-AC sleeper buses, the AC sleeper buses are christened as ‘Lahari-Ammaodi Anubhuthi’,” a press release informed.

The inauguration ceremony of these new AC sleeper buses will be held on Monday at 9.30 am on the Vijayawada route in LB Nagar, Hyderabad.

Telangana transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar will be present as the chief guest and will flag off the new buses. TSRTC Chairman, MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar, IPS and other high officials are attending this program.

Free Wi-Fi, panic button facilities

For the first time, the latest technology has been added to the AC sleeper buses that are being introduced, TSRTC said.

Keeping in mind the safety of the passengers, the buses have been provided with a tracking system and panic button facility. They will be connected to the TSRTC control room. TSRTC control room will be informed by pressing the panic button if the passengers face any problems. Officials will respond and take action quickly through this information.

The 12-meter-long AC sleeper buses have a capacity of 30 berths with lower 15 and upper 15. There will be a water bottle facility along with a mobile charging facility at the berths. Reading lamps have been installed at each berth. Free Wi-Fi facility is also available on these buses.

There are LED display boards in the front and back of the bus to show the details of the destinations. For the safety of the passengers, the buses are equipped with security cameras and each bus also has a reverse parking assistance camera. State-of-the-art Fire Detection and Alarm System (FDAS) has been installed. It alerts immediately when a fire breaks out in the bus. The new AC sleeper buses will have a public address system to convey information to the passengers.